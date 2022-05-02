Ceballos’s continuation at Real Madrid increases in probability — report

Dani Ceballos, who continues to impress in a Real Madrid shit under Carlo Ancelotti in 2022, is now in a situation where both he and the club are open to the idea of the Spanish midfielder staying at the Bernabeu next season.

That was confirmed by a report in MARCA this morning, and, it’s not a huge surprise given the quality depth Ceballos brings. Ceballos — currently under contract until 2023 — would be an easier ‘signing’ (though he’s not a new signing, it almost feels like he is given that he’s a sudden contributor) than splashing big on say a player like Paul Pogba who would have hefty signing fees.

The report from MARCA states that though the club is open to Ceballos staying, no decisions have been made yet, and it will ultimately depend on Ceballos himself. As our chief editor Lucas Navarrete has said many times, Ceballos will only stay if he’s ok with a reduced role in comparison to being a starter at another team.