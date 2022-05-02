Babett Peter Announces Retirement

Real Madrid center-back Babett Peter has announced that she intends to retire after the end of this season.

An unforgettable journey comes to an end. In summer, after almost two decades, I am turning my back on active sports and starting a new chapter in my life. pic.twitter.com/JmknRTNySX — peterbabett (@peterbabett) May 2, 2022

The 33-year-old began her career in Germany, winning the Bundesliga title and German Cup with Turbine Potsdam in 2005/06. She followed that up with three consecutive league trophies from 2009-2011 and won the Champions League in 2010. After capturing a glut of silverware at Wolfsburg in the middle-to-late 2010’s, she moved to CD Tacón in 2019.

This made her part of the original core of Real Madrid Femenino, which only became officially termed as such in 2020/21. Across the first season, Babs often played as a fullback, plugging holes in the squad and helping her team grind through a difficult debut in Primera Iberdrola. The next campaign, she settled in at center-back and formed an excellent partnership with Ivana Andrés, before competing with new signing Rocío Gálvez for a spot in 2021/22.

At 33-years-old, Babs brought much-needed experience and professionalism to a new project that had yet to find its feet. Her standout quality was her box defending, owing to her tenacity, awareness, positional sense, physicality, and leaping ability, rather than great height. In no game was this more on show than vs. Atlético Madrid in March of this season, when Las Blancas dug out an improbable 2-0 victory thanks to Peter’s epic interventions and Misa’s saves.

Muchas gracias por estos años, @peterbabett. Tu compromiso, profesionalidad y trabajo en equipo han sido un ejemplo. Disfrutaremos al máximo de tu fútbol lo que queda de temporada. Mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. pic.twitter.com/RcBBuB8ZOZ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) May 2, 2022

Real Madrid have not been caught unawares by this, prepping for the future by targeting the likes of Kadeisha Buchanan.

Babs represents an important stepping stone for a club growing in stature in women’s football. Eventually, Madrid will have their glistening trophies and successes, but that will only have been possible because of the Babett Peter’s who came here when the environment was toughest and paved the way for the acquisitions of the Buchanan’s and more.

Thus, Babs will always have an important place in Real Madrid history and the heart of all Madridistas. At Managing Madrid, we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.