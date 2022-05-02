Alaba’s return for the second leg is becoming increasingly unlikely

Some rare bad news in the last 48 hours or so: David Alaba, a vital figure in Real Madrid’s backline, is struggling to return to full fitness in time for Real Madrid’s second leg encounter vs Manchester City at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Austrian did not train with his teammates today at Real Madrid City. Instead, he trained indoors. He was one of only three players to do so, with the other two being Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

Of course, not having Alaba is unideal in the team’s biggest game of the season until now. Should he not be available, and at this time it looks like he won’t be, then Carlo Ancelotti will have to go with Eder Militao and Nacho as his two center backs. The only good news? That pair did well in the Champions League during the injuries to Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos last season, and Ancelotti’s men have won the five games where Alaba was sidelined this season.