Kyle Walker struggling to return in time for Manchester City’s trip to the Bernabeu

Manchester City’s starting right-back Kyle Walker, who has not played since coming off injured against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, has been all but ruled out for the game on Wednesday.

Of course, it has not been confirmed yet, but before Manchester City beat Leeds United on the weekend, Pep Guardiola gave some grave news to City fans.

“There’s a danger Kyle could miss the rest of the season,” Guardiola said. “But right now I don’t know, and that is unfortunate for him, and for us.”

Guardiola did also give an update on John Stones, who started at right-back for City in the first leg but came off in the first half injured:

“Stones is out for tomorrow against Leeds, and we will wait and see for Wednesday”.

Of course, City will welcome back Joao Cancelo who missed the first leg through suspension, and Guardiola will likely go with Cancelo and Zinchenko as his wing-backs.