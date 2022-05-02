Florentino Perez: “The league title is thoroughly deserved”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez talked to the club’s tv channel after the team conquered the 35th La Liga title for the club. Perez was visibly happy with the title and congratulated the players.

“This is a happy day for all madridistas in Spain and around the world. This league title is thoroughly deserved, hard-earned from the start and with a great coach in Carlo Ancelotti. He knows the club very well and that’s what this league win represents. We’re all immensely satisfied. This gives us confidence for Wednesday’s game,” said Perez.

He also revealed a very interesting thing coach Carlo Ancelotti told him right after the game.

“Ancelotti has told me several times that the difference he’s found between all the teams he’s trained, teams all over Europe, is that the Real Madrid players are big Madrid fans. They are like Real Madrid supporters and that’s a special bonus. The atmosphere is phenomenal. When things go well, you just have to acknowledge it and be very satisfied, as we all are today,” he explained.

Needless to say, Perez also praised Ancelotti for this title. It’s clear that the two of them have a good relationship.

“He’s the person who manages strong squads the best, as he’s always had them. He does it really well. He’s got more experience in this area. We’ve got everything right, the management of the players, the physical preparation, work with the physios. And above all, with the man in charge, Carlo Ancelotti. He’s the best,” added Perez.

The president concluded his media debrief by previewing the upcoming match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

“It’s going to be one of those magical nights at the Bernabéu on Wednesday. Everyone is aware that the team has to go out and win the match. It’ll be a game well worth watching,” he said.