Managing Madrid Podcast: Preview: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (2nd leg)

What’s the biggest difference between the first leg and second leg in terms of preparation?

Real Madrid’s defensive issues

David Alaba’s absence

Eder Militao’s concerning form

Reasons for optimism

How will Casemiro deal wit the press?

How should we approach this defensively?

Should we start Rodrygo Goes or Fede Valverde on the RW?

Will Pep Guardiola start Zinchenko or Ake at left back?

Joao Cancelo vs Vinicius Jr

Who will City start in attack?

Key matchups

What’s the key to getting an open game?

What LeBron James has taught us about efficiency and demoralizing the opponents

