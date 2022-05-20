Doubt: 20 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Match-day.

The last game at home in this season. The only player not available is Alaba.

Will Alaba be available in the UCL final?

Alaba is the only player that didn’t return to training. Ancelotti talked about him in his press-conference yesterday, stating the player will return to training on Monday.

Will Cebalos stay?

Real is trying to convince Ceballos to stay, but the player is open to be an important player in another club, so he has more chances to be called by Luis Henrique to play in the World Cup for Spain NT.

Why Camavinga wasn’t called by Deschamps?

I don’t think there is a good answer. Deschamps said briefly Camavinga could have come, but that in Real we play with three ahead of the defense. Camavinga will be playing for France U-21 team in the Euro Qualifiers.

When Mbappe saga will end?

New rumours suggest Mbappe will disclose his decision in the weekend. However, some soucers are saying the tide is turning, and he’d be more willing to renew, at least this what PSG think or is leaking to the media. PSG would have offered him to be the owner in their project - Mbappe would have the power to change coaches and suggest signings, including the hugh finacial offer. Real is confused and growing nervous, as Mbappe allegedly already said yes to them, but later he said that he is thinking to PSG. Everything is done between Real and Mbappe, including the bonus signing of €130 million, but he hasn’t signed yet.

Kylian Mbappé will have new direct, internal discussion with his camp and family today. Still no ‘green light’ to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. ⏳ #Mbappé



None of Kylian’s camp is now able to guarantee that the decision will be announced on Sunday or… maybe earlier. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022

