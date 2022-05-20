Real Madrid vs Real Betis, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Betis in what is the last game of the 2021-2022 La Liga season and also the last before the crucial Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Betis predicted XI: Silva, Bellerin, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Moreno, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Canales, Fekir, Juanmi, Iglesias.

Ancelotti wants to use this game as preparation for the Final, which means that he will likely start the same lineup he will deploy in Paris with the exception of David Alaba, who is out with muscle fatigue but should be ready to face Liverpool next Saturday.

Players like Gareth Bale, Isco or Marcelo could get some minutes during the second half as this will be their last game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Their contracts expire this summer and while Marcelo’s potential extension has been gaining traction in recent weeks, both Isco and Bale are on their way out.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/20/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.