Mbappe changing his mind, now close to staying with PSG -report

French striker Kylian Mbappe is now changing his mind and close to signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, according to multiple reports from Spain and France. Real Madrid’s board are currently pessimistic about their chances of signing Mbappe as a free agent this summer, per reports from the Spanish press.

Transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio reported this Friday that Mbappe is “close to staying with PSG.”

It looks like the player will announce his decision this weekend, putting an end to this endless transfer saga. PSG have improved their offer and Mbappe is seriously considering it now, which means that it must be way higher than Madrid’s own bid.

Either way, this is it for Mbappe. It’s time for him to make a decision and either sign for Madrid or say farewell to his chances of ever wearing the white shirt. If he truly gave Florentino Perez his word about becoming a madridista this summer and now signs an extension with PSG, you can definitely expect Madrid to forget about him.

The end of this saga is now just a few days away.