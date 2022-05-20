CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Betis, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Betis in La Liga, the last game of the 2021-2022 season in the Spanish competition.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Betis starting XI (TBC): Silva, Bellerin, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Moreno, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Canales, Fekir, Juanmi, Iglesias.

As expected, Ancelotti has decided to deploy his usual starters, who need to gain confidence and improve their physical condition ahead of next week’s Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Will Isco, Bale and Marcelo get some minutes late in the second half?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/20/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.