Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 0 - 0 Real Betis

Carlo Ancelotti’s entire starting XI — the one he’s trusted as his ‘Once de Gala’ — got one last run tonight at the Bernabeu before the biggest game of the season: the Champions League Final vs Liverpool in Paris.

That was unsurprising, of course, as there are eight days between this game and the final, and plenty of time to recover. Getting some semblance of match rhythm for the key players was important.

Even more important: No one got injured.

And that, quite frankly, is more important than any unnecessary tactical analysis in what was a ‘feel good’ game for both Real Madrid and Real Betis. The game was largely uneventful, which is something I think most Real Madrid fans would be fine with.

Most eyes in this scoreless game were on Marcelo and Isco — both of whom entered the field in the 70th minute to standing ovations.

Most of the tactical analysis and ‘big picture’ stuff, will be tackled on tonight’s post-game podcast. We’re going to shift our attention now to previewing the Liverpool game from all angles, in podcast, video, and article form.

Use the comment section below to discuss this game and beyond that, Liverpool!

Euan McTear, who was covering the game for Managing Madrid tonight directly from the Bernabeu, will publish Carlo Ancelotti’s quotes as well as his reactions on the final day of La Liga. Player ratings and more coverage will follow as well.

Congratulations on a great season everyone!