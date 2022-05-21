Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Betis post-game / Remembering the best of Marcelo

After the final La Liga match of the season vs Real Betis, the team discussed:

Carlo fields a full strength eleven — will it be the same team against Liverpool?

Who would we opt for in the Rodrygo vs Valverde debate

Militao’s performance today and his trajectory this season

The Pintus effect on the squad’s freshness heading into the final stage of the season

Comparing the fitness levels of the current squad vs previous Real Madrid UCL final squads (2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2018-2019)

A long and emotional Marcelo send off — remembering the best of the Brazilian: a foundational figure in Madrid’s recent title triumphs and a symbol of Madridismo.

Remembering Isco and acknowledging his influence over the best Madrid squads

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@Tacticalfouling)