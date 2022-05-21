Player Ratings: Real Madrid 0 - 0 Real Betis; 2022 La Liga

The last match of the season felt like a summer friendly, Thibaut Courtois admitted as much after match, but Carlo Ancelotti wanted to give his starters as much preparation as possible ahead of the Champions League final vs Liverpool. Ultimately the game ended in a 0-0 draw, with little action to note for either side. Full match ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Never tested by Real Betis outside a few long shots from Juanmi and Willian Jose.

Dani Carvajal—7: Kept Juanmi quiet and showed a high fitness level ahead of the final.

Eder Militao—7: An improved showing vs his recent exploits. Used his pace and physicality to sweep up any Betis counter attacks.

Nacho—7: Hardly noticed in this match as he marshaled the backline with ease. The likes of Willian Jose, Canales, nor Fekir caused any real problems.

Ferland Mendy—6: A few misplaced passes with Vinicius Junior, but was otherwise solid with the rest of the backline.

Casemiro—5: Attempted a no-look pass and a 50-yard volley at goal within the space of just a few minutes, but then settled into the match. Taken off at half-time for Camavinga.

Toni Kroos—7: Only played 45 minutes, but managed a team high of 3 key passes including a lovely outside the boot scooped pass to release Vinicius Junior in space down the left.

Luka Modric—7: Exhibited strong fitness levels running all across the park. Had a few strong 50/50 challenges with Andres Guardado.

Rodrygo Goes—6.5: Missed the biggest chance of the game (0.58 xg) after following up on a Benzema rebound.

Vinicius Junior—8: A live-wire who kept Sabaly on skates, just lacked the final pass tonight.

Karim Benzema—6.5: Nearly connected with a late Marcelo cross to help the Brazilian sign off (potentially) at the Santiago Bernabeu in style.

Substitutions:

Marcelo—7: Played two near-perfect crosses which Benzema and Rodrygo failed to latch onto and finish. The crowd chanted and sang his name over and over again. No official confirmation, but it may have been the legend’s last showing in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Isco—6: The Spaniard comes full circle in his final match for Real Madrid. His first game was against Real Betis in the Santiago Bernabeu with Ancelotti as coach and his last game ended up the same.

Camavinga—8: Immediately added energy into Madrid’s midfield and won the ball back quickly with his tackling ability.

Fede Valverde—6.5: Played both in central midfield and out on the right wing when Isco entered the match.

Dani Ceballos—6: Produced a late long-range, low-driven shot that nearly found the back of the net.