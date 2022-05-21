 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marcelo: 21 May 2022

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung Fu Zizou, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail.

La Liga has ended for us!

The great campaign by Los Blancos ended up with a draw vs Betis. One of the greatest thing about this game was the fans chanting the name of Marcelo. Legend!

In contrast, Carlo already said Isco’s career in Real Madrid ended yesterday. The coach also said “It could’ve been more, but Isco’s been important, he’s had a great Real Madrid career. He played many important games, like finals, and always have shown his qualities. I wish him the very best.”

Photos for the UCL final.

Poll

There is rumour saying Mbappe will finally announce his decision on Sunday.

Poll

What do you think will happen with Mbappe?

