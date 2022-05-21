Marcelo: 21 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

La Liga has ended for us!

The great campaign by Los Blancos ended up with a draw vs Betis. One of the greatest thing about this game was the fans chanting the name of Marcelo. Legend!

15 years at the club. The most decorated player in Real Madrid history. A true professional and an incredible leader and had the one of the best peaks in football history.



There will never be another Marcelo. Thank you for everything @MarceloM12 pic.twitter.com/f79lBxh7xX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 20, 2022

21/22 league campaign comes to an end.



What a season it's been! #rmalive pic.twitter.com/tuL7i7Shbb — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 20, 2022

In contrast, Carlo already said Isco’s career in Real Madrid ended yesterday. The coach also said “It could’ve been more, but Isco’s been important, he’s had a great Real Madrid career. He played many important games, like finals, and always have shown his qualities. I wish him the very best.”

Photos for the UCL final.

Poll

There is rumour saying Mbappe will finally announce his decision on Sunday.