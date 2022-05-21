Pellegrini: “I rate the season 10 points, outstanding”

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini was very satisfied with the club’s season after their 0-0 draw with Real Madrid on Friday in a post-match press conference.

He noted the club’s capture of the Copa del Rey and their ability to finish in the fifth spot in LaLiga, a slight improvement over a sixth-place finish last season. The club was also able to keep the clean sheet streak against Real Madrid going.

“I rate the season 10 points, outstanding. We achieved the commitment of the squad with a project, with certain game mechanics. We managed to win the Copa del Rey, we managed to improve the position of last season’s classification, we scored 100 goals, more than the previous year, we have dropped the goals against a lot, we were left out of the Europa League against the champion in the 120th minute, which we could have continued, and where in LaLiga we were fighting until the penultimate date with very powerful institutions economically, double or triple the budget of ours.”

Pellegrini raved about the season as a whole and was proud of the players who committed to Betis’ goals. He says that the key is to live up to the expectations of the Los Verdiblancos’ faithful.

“We have to have a good rest for all the squad of players, as a coach they are shared holidays because this period is very important to be able to structure the squad that we need to be able to improve next season. We will see what the future plans are in the coming days, we will see what the ambition is for the achievements that can be achieved. The important thing is to perform according to what the Betis fan expects and for that I think we have to take a step forward.”