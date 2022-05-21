BREAKING: Mbappe chooses PSG, will sign three-year extension -report

It’s all but over. Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay in Paris and will sign a three-year extension with PSG, according to a report published on L’Equipe and later confirmed by MARCA and several other journalists like Gianluca Di Marzio or Fabrizio Romano. The striker will announce his decision this weekend, per those same reports.

Real Madrid were hoping to sign Mbappe as a free agent this summer but PSG found a way to convince the player, even though most reports in the Spanish press suggested that the deal between Madrid and Mbappe was certain.

With Erling Haaland also set to join Manchester City this summer, Madrid will have to reconsider their transfer targets. Although Benzema has led the team’s offense all year long, he’s 34 years old and Los Blancos will have to find a promising replacement sooner rather than later. Mbappe seemed destined to be that man, but he chose to see Madrid’s ship sailing one more time.