Managing Madrid Podcast: Emergency Mbappe Episode

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discussed:

Kylian Mbappe’s 180 turn

Spanish press and their reporting on the safa

Conspiracy theories

Statements from Mbappe’s mother

Macron and the Emir of Qatar getting involved

Has the ship sailed for Mbappe to sign for Real Madrid?

Is it a 2+1 deal?

Erling Haaland and Mbappe in 3 years

What’s next and who do we sign?

the 3 years of squad building we sacrificed for Mbappe

Florentino Perez’s reputation right now

How connected was Haaland to Mbappe?

Discussing these names: Robert Lewandowski, Aurelien Tchouameni, Reece James, Serge Gnabry, Mohamed Salah

How our perception of Mbappe has changed now

Families as agents

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse10)