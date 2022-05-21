Managing Madrid Podcast: Emergency Mbappe Episode

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Moxy Hotel South Beach, who are proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour.
On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discussed:
- Kylian Mbappe’s 180 turn
- Spanish press and their reporting on the safa
- Conspiracy theories
- Statements from Mbappe’s mother
- Macron and the Emir of Qatar getting involved
- Has the ship sailed for Mbappe to sign for Real Madrid?
- Is it a 2+1 deal?
- Erling Haaland and Mbappe in 3 years
- What’s next and who do we sign?
- the 3 years of squad building we sacrificed for Mbappe
- Florentino Perez’s reputation right now
- How connected was Haaland to Mbappe?
- Discussing these names: Robert Lewandowski, Aurelien Tchouameni, Reece James, Serge Gnabry, Mohamed Salah
- How our perception of Mbappe has changed now
- Families as agents
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get more exclusive content over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Jose Perez (@jcperez_)
Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse10)
Loading comments...