Fede Valverde: “Being from Madrid is a privilege that not everyone can have.”

Many Real Madrid players posted on social media today, using the end of the league season to share a final reflection of sorts. Several players, without explicitly mentioning what they’re referring to, made it a point to emphasize how special it is to play for Real Madrid while displaying their Madridismo. They were, perhaps, making cryptic responses to Kylian Mbappe’s decision today — a decision that Real Madrid fans certainly did not appreciate.

WATCH: The Managing Madrid crew reacts to Mbappe’s decision with a 1.5 hour podcast.

Lucas Vazquez, long servant of the club, tweeted “How lucky it is to be from Real Madrid.” One of my personal favourites was Rodrygo Goes kissing the Real Madrid badge:

Of course, Karim Benzema posted a clear message also on his Instagram story, pointing to the Real Madrid logo with his famous bandaged hand to indicate that the club is above everyone:

Fede Valverde also made his feelings about his love for the club known and what an honour it is to be able to play for Real Madrid, stating: “Being from Madrid is a privilege that not everyone can have.”

The dust from this saga will settle soon, and as we move on from it, it’s refreshing to see this wonderful team united.