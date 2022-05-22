Florentino wishes Mbappe well; club will not force signing a replacement — report

It has been a gutting day for the Real Madrid fan base, not least club president Florentino Perez himself, who believed that Kylian Mbappe would be a Real Madrid player by now. Alas, after a few days of distance and an astronomical offer from PSG, the dream is dead.

But Florentino Perez, disappointed as he may be about how this whole saga turned out, will move on, and his reaction remained stoic, as he simply told Kylian Mbappe “Good luck to you” as he closed the chapter on the Frenchman.

WATCH: Managing Madrid crew discuss how Real Madrid should use the Mbappe money to fill out their squad for next season.

This message comes from a report in Marca this evening, which also states that although Real Madrid missed out on Mbappe, they will not turn to panic signings.

That may be wise, as signing a player for the sake of it won’t turn out well. However, if the right player comes along, like perhaps Serge Gnabry, Real Madrid may bite.