Open Thread: 22 May 2022

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung Fu Zizou, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail.

There is nothing else to say...

Mbappe stayed in PSG after this whole - can I say pathetic ? - transfer saga. There is a free MM podcast episode in which Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discussed the end of Mbappe saga.

What Real Madrid will do? Well, there is a report saying Real won’t make signings for the attack, but Marca stated Ancelotti wants a back-up striker. Another thing is Tchouameni. The club has told the player he needed to wait, but things changed. Will Real focus on him now?

I don’t think anything will happen, but La Liga has reported PSG to UEFA. Here is La Liga statement letter:

Hala Madrid y Nada Mas. Let’s focus on UCL.