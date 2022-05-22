Tchouameni agrees personal terms with Liverpool and Real Madrid, with intention to move to Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni has discarded a move to PSG and instead agreed personal terms with both Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to a report from RMC Sport. Further information from the Liverpool Echo say sources close to Liverpool FC have been informed by Excellence Sports Nation, the agency representing Tchouameni, that the player’s intention is to join Real Madrid. At just 22-years-old, Aurelien Tchouameni is seen as one of the best young central midfielders in the world and would be a major coup for the club.

Kylian Mbappe and potential incoming PSG sporting director, Luis Campos, were desperate to add the midfielder to their ranks, but the Frenchman preferred a move abroad. A final decision, on whether to join Liverpool or Real Madrid, is expected in a weeks’ time. Despite personal terms being agreed, both clubs need to finalize terms with AS Monaco. The French club are looking for a fee of around €80 million for their prized asset.

The Daily Mirror have suggested that the Liverpool board believe Tchouameni will join Real Madrid barring any last minute change of heart. After the Mbappe deal collapsed, Real Madrid prioritized the midfielder’s signing. The 22-year-old is now a fixture in Deschamps France squad and will want a guarantee on playing time ahead of the World Cup in 6 months time. If Tchouameni does decide to move to Real Madrid, what will the impact be to a player like Casemiro? Clearly Madrid feel that the Frenchman is too talented to pass on and will find a way to fit him into the team.