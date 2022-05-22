Managing Madrid Podcast: PSG, FFP, and closing the chapter on this saga (Mbappe part 2 pod)

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

What could Real Madrid have done differently to prevent this from happening?

PSG, FFP, and the state of football

Gary Lineker’s tweet and the easy response to it

Why Zinedine Zidane wouldn’t coach PSG

The Karim Benzema - Kylian Mbappe relationship

The transfer names linked to Real Madrid now

And more.

Did you enjoy this show? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)