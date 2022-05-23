Open Thread: 23 May 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

The Home Stretch - APorLa14

After a couple of days off the team returns to training today. Here’s the journey until now. Hopefully there’s a great outcome in Paris.

You thought transfer season was dead? Enter Tchouameni

As reported by Matt Wiltse, personal terms agreed and wait...........agreed with both Liverpool and Madrid. Oh lord here we go ahead. Tic Tac. The price quoted is 80mil Euros. What does the community think?

Benzema crowned Pichichi of LaLiga 2021-22

Karim Benzema becomes the first Frenchman in history to finish top scorer with 27 goals in La Liga. Congratulations to him. Thanks to his incredible feats this year, Benzema became Real Madrid’s second all-time top scorer, drawing level with Raúl. Both sit on 323 and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (451). Benzema also had 12 assists in the league.

Mind games begin all over again.

Man is certainly keeping his options open and playing the long game. I knew he was handed the keys to PSG but didn’t know that included the entire city of Paris as well. My house he says. Presenting Sheikh Kylian, Emir of Paris.

Kylian Mbappé: "I'll be Real Madrid's first supporter for UCL final in Paris, my house. I'd like to thank Real and Florentino Perez. I understand their disappointment".



"I understand honour and privilege to be wanted by an institution such as Real Madrid", he added.

Some reminders of what it means to follow your dream Sheikh Kylian.

This is what achieving your dream of playing for Real Madrid looks like.

This is what achieving your dream of playing for Real Madrid looks like.

| Guti: "I prefer to play 30 minutes at Real Madrid than 90 for any other team."

Bring this boy back!!!