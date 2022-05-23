Carvajal and Asensio make Spain’s list for the UEFA Nations League

Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio have been included on Spain’s squad list to face Portugal, Czech Republic and Switzerland in the upcoming matches of the UEFA Nations League.

Carvajal has been able to stay healthy for the last few months and he’s back with the Spanish national team. On the other hand, Asensio hasn’t played relevant minutes recently yet Luis Enrique has decided to give him the chance to return to the squad after quite some time.

While Carvajal will likely start on the right side of Spain’s defensive line, Asensio will likely be a reserve in these next few games. Luis Enrique has always been a fan of Asensio’s ability to score and play multiple positions, but other attackers should be ahead of him in the rotation right now. Still, being included in this list is a good sign for these two players, as the Qatar FIFA World Cup is just a few months away.