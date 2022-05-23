Alaba rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid defender David Alaba rejoined the team’s squad in training this Monday and looks to be ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League Final next Saturday. Alaba has been out for the last month but he will use this week to improve his confidence and conditioning ahead of that crucial match.

Alaba is a crucial player for coach Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian himself confirmed that the defender will “100% start,” even if the situation is not ideal with him having missed the last month. Madrid were planning on Alaba getting at least some minutes against Betis last weekend, but the defender suffered muscle fatigue and had to miss the match.

Unless he experiences a setback, Alaba will start alongside Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy when Madrid take on Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side is very talented offensively, so Alaba will have to be very sharp.