Lewandowski’s former agent: “Your whole life you want to go to Real Madrid, only to end up at Barcelona?”

Robert Lewandowski and his new super agent, Pini Zahavi, have publicly informed Bayern Munich of their intention to leave the club this summer. Lewandowski, who will turn 34-years-old in August, did not feel supported by Bayern’s top brass and was put off by their pursuit of Erling Haaland. The Polish striker is now heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona, with many reports suggesting that Xavi has been in contact with the player and is eager to add the Bayern man to their ranks.

In a surprising outburst on Twitter, Lewandowski’s former agent, Cezary Kucharski, posted the following: “Your whole life you want to go to Real Madrid, only to maybe end up in Barcelona later? Ok.” There was a courtship between Real Madrid and Lewandowski after the 2013 Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund where Lewandowski scored 4 goals against Los Blancos in one game. Florentino Perez reportedly went down the dressing rooms after the return leg in Madrid to try and convince Lewandowski to join the club. A move never materialized, but Lewandowski is said to have always been fond of Real Madrid.

Despite having dreams of the Spanish capital, Lewandowski will likely end up at FC Barcelona. As Madrid fans have cruelly learned, boyhood dreams often mean very little at the end of the day. A player wants to do what they feel is in their best interest, normally from a financial standpoint, and will push aside those dreams for a different path.