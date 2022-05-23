Spanish National Council president joins LaLiga in denouncement of PSG over Mbappe renewal

Consejo Superior de Deportes (Spanish National Council) President Jose Manuel Franco voiced his support for LaLiga in denouncing PSG over the Kylian Mbappe renewal and claims of breaching Financial Fair Play in an interview with Europa Press.

“LaLiga is making use of its powers, defending Spanish football, and we all have to be there. In the defense of Spanish football, we must all go hand in hand. Spanish football considers that the situation that has occurred is not logical and that is why he [LaLiga president Javier Tebas] has done what he has done.”

“UEFA should be quite in agreement with the proposals made by LaLiga. Between all of us, we have to seek the sustainability of the competitions, and in that sense, it seems reasonable to me.”

Franco’s comments are in response to LaLiga issuing an official statement accusing PSG of non-compliance with FFP. The statement noted PSG losing over 200 million euros last season and an accumulation of 700 million euros lost over several past seasons.

The statement also targeted PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over his decisions made at the helm of the club. The statement says Al-Khelaifi “endangers European football on the same level as the European Super League.”

LaLiga’s next move appears to be the plan to issue an official complaint with UEFA over its claims about PSG, now with the support of the CSD and its president.