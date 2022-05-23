Mbappe: “I didn’t say no to Madrid, I said yes to France”

Paris Saint-Germain, who announced yesterday that they would be holding a press conference on Monday to clear up some things regarding Kylian Mbappe’s extension, just wrapped up their presser. We’ve included the relevant quotes from Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi below.

(We won’t blame you for getting even more upset over this saga after reading these quotes, but would offer you a therapy session here and here to remind you that Real Madrid is just fine and will move on quickly.)

Kylian Mbappe

“I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club which gives itself all the means to reach the heights.

“It was a difficult decision. I wanted to take the time to make the best possible choice, my choice.

“I still remain a football player, anchored in a collective. I will not go beyond this function.. But of course, I like to talk about football...

“I made my decision last week. I didn’t announce it to my teammates because the club wanted it to be a surprise for everyone. [...] The players learned about it on television in the locker room.

“I’ve learned to look really straight ahead. A year ago, I didn’t think I was here. I’m completely focused on this new contract, this new project. What happens in the future, I don’t know.

“I thank the Real Madrid supporters. I never wore the shirt but they accepted me as one of theirs... But I chose to stay in my country. I am French and I want to continue to take this country to the top.

“We talked for months about the sporting project, hours on image right and minutes on money. It lasted 5 minutes, it was very fast... Football has changed,... I think it’s just giving a right to look, to know what our name is associated with... I want to manage my career as I see fit, with the values ​​that I want to advocate.. I don’t want to revolutionize football. It’s not my goal, my fight.

“I didn’t say no to Madrid, I said yes to France. I’m French.. I want to continue to write my story at PSG”

Nasser Al-Khelaifi

“We are satisfied with keeping the best player in the world.. I want to thank his family who believes in this project.

“Money is not the most important thing for Kylian, it’s the athlete,... For the money, other clubs, including Real Madrid can pay more than us,”