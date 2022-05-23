 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What will Real Madrid do with their money?

Kiyan and Diego discuss the Real Madrid crossroads, and a ton more.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • New quotes from Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al Khelaifi
  • The important cross roads
  • Why the Luis Figo parallel doesn’t work with the Mbappe situation
  • What will Mbappe’s reception be at the Santiago Bernabeu if Real Madrid play PSG next season?
  • The culture and image of Real Madrid and Barcelona in contract to PSG
  • What’s gonna happen with Ousmane Dembele?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

