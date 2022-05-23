Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What will Real Madrid do with their money?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

New quotes from Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al Khelaifi

The important cross roads

Why the Luis Figo parallel doesn’t work with the Mbappe situation

What will Mbappe’s reception be at the Santiago Bernabeu if Real Madrid play PSG next season?

The culture and image of Real Madrid and Barcelona in contract to PSG

What’s gonna happen with Ousmane Dembele?

And more.

