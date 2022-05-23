Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What will Real Madrid do with their money?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- New quotes from Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al Khelaifi
- The important cross roads
- Why the Luis Figo parallel doesn’t work with the Mbappe situation
- What will Mbappe’s reception be at the Santiago Bernabeu if Real Madrid play PSG next season?
- The culture and image of Real Madrid and Barcelona in contract to PSG
- What’s gonna happen with Ousmane Dembele?
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...