Alberto Toril: “We are capable of playing a good game against Barcelona”

Real Madrid Femenino will be facing Barcelona Femení in the semi-final of the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday night, and coach Alberto Toril appeared at a press conference with goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez to preview the clash.

“We are going to think about our work, about doing things well, knowing that we are up against a strong rival. We are capable of playing a good game,” Toril stated when asked about their chances against Barcelona, a team they’re yet to defeat.

“If they had won the Champions League we would say that they are very happy and confident, that they have been celebrating all day. They have lost and it seems that it is a major blow, but it is a great team. They will know how to rearm themselves and face the Cup as it should,” added Toril.

Goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez also spoke about the game, stating that they expect Barcelona to come all guns blazing against them.

“I think it’s a blow for the Barcelona players to have lost a Champions League final, but they also have the opportunity to win another title. They will go for it all, just like us. I hope it’s a great match. The dynamic with which we arrive is very important, especially in the league. We’re getting a lot of games with clean sheets and that gives us a lot of confidence.”