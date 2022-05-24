Ancelotti: “Rodrygo might start against Liverpool”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti talked to the press during Tuesday’s Open Media Day ahead of the upcoming Champions League Final against Liverpool. Naturally, one of the first questions for Ancelotti was about Mbappe’s decision to extend his contract with PSG.

“I never talked about players who weren’t here. It’s quite clear to us that we’re thinking in the match ahead, we have the utmost respect for the decisions taken and for the clubs involved, we must think about getting ready for the Final,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian coach was asked about Rodrygo’s influence and his chances of featuring in the starting XI.

“He might start, would you start him? I’m not worried, I know what he can do. This is not a game for 11 players, many more will be important and the starting lineup is one of the smallest concerns I have,” he said.

Ancelotti also revealed that his players are in good physical condition ahead of the match and that everyone will be ready.

“The whole roster is in good shape and excited about the match. Marcelo has a small physical problem but will be fine, motivation is huge. It’s the biggest game in the world of football and the fifth Final in eight years for this club. Every single madridista is proud of this club, we now have to enjoy it and get ready for it the right way. Now we’re calm, there’s a good atmosphere. The closer we get to the game we will be more tense, but it’s normal,” he explained.

Ancelotti was asked about Liverpool’s physicality.

“We’re up against one of the most physical teams in the entire world and they also have quality. The physical aspect is important but will not decide the outcome of the game,” he said.

Ancelotti went on and gave credit to his players for reaching this Final.

“I think we have created a good atmosphere and that’s because of everyone who works here. When the players come to Valdebebas they are happy and it’s true that this has been a season where some players have made a bigger impact than others, but that happened because the atmosphere around us was clean. Those who didn’t play much also helped, they went after it in every single training session,” explained the coach.

Ancelotti said that this team will have to earn the win in the Final and that the games during the knock-out stages don’t mean that Madrid deserve the title.

“If we deserve to win it it will be because of what we do in the Final, not before. We haven’t been showing tremendous quality, but not a single team beat us in commitment and motivation. I don’t think that’s enough to win it but we will have to make sure we have that in the Final,” he added.

The Italian coach shared the things that surprised him the most during this brilliant 2021-2022 season.

“it wasn’t the quality, but Vinicius’ consistency surprised me and also how humble players I hadn’t seen since 2014 are, because in these years they won three more Champions League trophies. Nacho, Modric, Marcelo, Kroos and Casemiro have not changed,” he said.

Ancelotti concluded his press conference by answering the toughest thing to do ahead of the match.

“It’s not easy to make sure everyone knows what he has to do on the field. Karim could explain to players like Mendy or Camavinga how to perform in this Final,” he said.