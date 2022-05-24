Best pictures from Real Madrid’s Media Day ahead of Champions League Final

Real Madrid held their Open Media Day ahead of the Champions League Finals. Managing Madrid has you covered, with quotes from Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference and also from the players’ media appearances.

Still, images are worth a thousand words, or at least that’s what they say. Here’s a gallery with the best pictures from today’s training session during the Media Day.

Grid View Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

As you can see, players seem to be in a very good, relaxed mood just four days ahead of the Final. The veterans have a lot of experience in these games and they definitely made sure to let the young players know that it’s important to be calm.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is also a very calm, positive figure who will try to keep everything calm before the Final. Once again, Real Madrid are not the favorites to win the title, but they’ve been in this situation in every single game of the knock-out stages and yet they will fight for the Champions League title next Saturday.