Here’s what every Real Madrid player said on Media Day: “Vini is a top five player in the world”

Tuesday was Real Madrid’s Media Day ahead of the Champions League Final, with Carlo Ancelotti holding a press conference and with all of the players speaking to the press after training. Here comes a summary of the main quotes from all of the players who spoke during the session.

Courtois: “Maybe you go to sleep earlier than usual”

Thibaut Courtois was one of the first players to speak, after finishing up the workout with the other goalkeepers. Previewing the game against Liverpool, he said: “It’s my first Champions League final with Real Madrid so I’m very excited for it and I hope to win it. With Luis Díaz, Salah, Mané, Firmino and Jota, they have great players and can get in behind. It’ll be a good game. In terms of preparation, maybe you go to sleep half an hour or an hour earlier than you would in another week, and eat slightly better. But, we just focus on our job.

The goalkeeper was also asked about the possibility of penalties. He said: “I’ve seen a few videos. I’ll keep it at the back of my mind and it’s something you can go over just beforehand. They just played the final against Chelsea and have scored in a penalty shootout.”

On the atmosphere he expects at the Stade de France, he said: “I think they could have given us more tickets, like 30,000 and 30,000 each side. I know the Madridistas there will give their all for us. We’ll also feel the support of everyone going to the Bernabéu to watch on the screens.”

Benzema: “Vini is a top five player in the world”

Karim Benzema isn’t feeling different to any other week, telling the media: “I don’t feel any pressure, we’re going to enjoy it. I don’t think there’s any other club where you can have the magic nights that we’ve had this season, with the crowd pushing us onwards. If we don’t give up even when entering stoppage time, it’s because of the crowd. Maybe we had some luck along the way, but you make luck when you keep pushing. When we saw that we had six minutes of stoppage time against City, I said ‘six is a lot of time for us’.”

On facing Liverpool again, he looked back to the 2018 final and said: “Not a lot has changed since we faced them before, but we’re not going to focus on them too much. We’ll focus on how we can play. We’ve already defeated three clubs that were favourites to win this Champions League.”

Discussing his strike partner Vinícius, Benzema said: “I always talk to him a lot on the pitch, because I think he can make even more of a difference if he concentrates just a little bit more. But, I’ve told him to keep playing as he does. He’s young in age, but he’s already experienced on the pitch. He’s played over 100 games. I don’t know why we don’t talk about Vinícius more when discussing the best players in the world. I think he’s in the top five.”

Camavinga: “I came to Real Madrid to play matches like this”

Eduardo Camavinga spoke too and did so in a very impressive Spanish for someone who only arrived last summer. He said: “I’m very happy with the season and it’s going to be a great match on Saturday. I’m very happy and relaxed. When I came here, it was to play matches like this. I just focus on doing my thing and, when the coach calls on me, I’m happy to go on.”

Marcelo: “Roberto Carlos has always been an example for me”

Marcelo appeared on RMTV alongside Roberto Carlos and that produced a nice moment. “I don’t even know what to ask you,” Roberto Carlos joked, just patting Marcelo on the back constantly.

“You’ve always been an example for me,” Marcelo replied. “It’s about preparing well and giving your all. We want to and think we can win this final. As a captain of this club, it’s not just a matter of pride, it’s a responsibility.”

Vallejo: “I work hard to be ready when I’m called upon”

Jesús Vallejo discussed his lack of minutes and his attitude to this season, stating: “I just work hard to try to be ready when I’m called upon. I didn’t have much time after the Olympics and then it has been an intense season.”