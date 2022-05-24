 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Benzema: “Mbappe? Now it’s not the time to talk about those tiny little things”

The attacker briefly shared his feelings about what’s happened during today’s Open Media Day.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid V Real Betis Balompie - La Liga Santander Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema talked to the press with the rest of his teammates during today’s Open Media Day. We’ve already covered what he had to say about the upcoming Final against Liverpool.

However, he also sat down with Movistar+ for an exclusive interview, and the reporter Susana Guasch naturally had to ask him about what happened with his French teammate Kylian Mbappe, who ultimately decided to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain when he was expected to sign for Madrid as a free agent.

“I will tell you that we’re about to play a Champions League Final on Saturday and it’s not the time to talk about those tiny little things,” said Benzema. “You’d rather not talk, right? You’d rather not get angry?” continued Guasch. “No, no no, I’m not angry. I’m just saying that I am focused in the Final and that it’s more important to think about this than listening other things,” he added.

One can only guess how Benzema and Mbappe’s relationship will develop after the decision, given that Benzema appeared to think his friend and teammate in France was about to join Madrid.

