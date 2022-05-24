Al-Khelaifi: “I don’t have a good relationship with Florentino”

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi explained what his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is like, and his feelings towards Real Madrid in general.

“The truth is that I respect everyone, but I don’t have a good relationship with Florentino... Especially after the Super League (stuff),” Al-Khelaifi said. “I respect Real Madrid, a great club. They respect us and we respect them. It’s very important to have mutual respect, but I never talked to Florentino, because Kylian (Mbappe) is our player and I don’t need to talk to anyone,”

As is well documented, there is much tension between Real Madrid and PSG — a tension which waxed hotter during the European Super League Fiasco, as well as Real Madrid’s victory over PSG in the Champions League round-of-16 this season, where Al-Khelaifi had a meltdown and threw a tantrum as he stormed the referee’s locker at the Bernabeu after the game.

This tension likely won’t go away any time soon, but needless to say, these two clubs probably won’t be negotiating much in the next couple years.