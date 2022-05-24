Tchouameni has informed his teammates he will go to Real Madrid — report

Since losing out on Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have turned up the dials on other transfers, not least including Aurelien Tchouameni, the young French midfielder who has been on Real Madrid’s radar for the past few months.

Tchouameni, 22, has informed his teammates at Monaco that he has made his decision on where his next destination is next season, and that is Real Madrid.

That is according to reports in France, specifically. RMC Sport broke the news earlier today, while Julian Maynard of Telefoot confirmed it.

“As announced by RMCSport, Aurélien Tchouameni has chosen Real Madrid,” Maynard said on his Twitter. “The Monaco midfielder has already announced his departure to his teammates.”

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, also said that the two clubs, Real Madrid and Monaco, are negotiating a deal to make Tchouameni’s dream a reality. Reports in France claim the deal will cost Real around €80m. Romano states that “Price will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated.”