Preview & Squad List: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona; Copa De La Reina Semi-Finals

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Marina Salas

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Caroline Møller Hansen, Nahikari García, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido

Absences: Lorena Navarro, Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Yep, Real Madrid are facing Barcelona again, having done so already in Primera Iberdrola, the Super Cup, and the Champions League. Every match has resulted in a loss for the All Whites, although Las Blancas led for ~52 minutes in the first leg of the UWCL quarters and were the better team over that stretch.

Barça have looked tired and a step below their best over the last few weeks, having ground through their final league outings while botching their last two matches in the Champions League: an admittedly meaningless loss to Wolfsburg preceding a gutting defeat to Lyon in the final.

Madrid looked very flat themselves in their concluding run of games to clinch qualification for the UWCL, so it’ll be interesting to see whether both sides can show up close to their top level this Wednesday (May 24) at 9:00 pm local time (3:00 pm EST).

You can watch the match on ESPN+ with a subscription or Teledeporte for free using a VPN.