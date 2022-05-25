Managing Madrid Podcast: Ranking every Real Madrid loanee for the 2021-2022 season

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Sergio Reguilon’s future

Alvaro Odriozola’s master in tactics

Borja Mayoral salvaging his season

Victor Chust exceeding expectations

Brahim Diaz’s disappointing season

Takefusa Kubo’s also disappointing season

Reinier Jesus’s situation

How good is Fran Garcia

Thoughts on Aurelien Tchouameni

And more.

