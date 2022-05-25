Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (Copa De La Reina Semi-Finals): Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid will have to defeat FC Barcelona to extend their season and book a place in the Copa de la Reina final. So far, Las Blancas have failed to beat La Blaugrana in their short history, although Madrid have recorded close losses and impressive performances, such as in the first leg of the UWCL quarter-finals.

Barcelona are coming off a brutal defeat to Lyon in the Champions League final and will be out for blood. At the same time, they have looked burned out by another long campaign and this may present some opportunities for Madrid.

Alberto Toril tried fairly brave approaches the last two times he game planned for Barça, so it will be intriguing to see what he does today.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI (right to left): Misa; Lucía, Rocío, Babs, Svava; Tere, Zornoza; Athenea, Maite Olga; Esther

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Ivana, Kaci, Asllani, Cardona, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, P. Partido, Salas

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona XI (left to right): Paños; Rolfö, Mapi, Paredes, Torrejón; Alexia, Engen, Aitana; Mariona, Oshoala, Martens

Subs: Gemma, Pina, Patri, Leila, Pereira, Crnogorčević, María Pérez, Bartel, Ona Baradad, Esther, Clara Rodríguez

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch