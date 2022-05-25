Monaco want €80 million for Tchouameni, Real Madrid won’t spend that much -report

While some reports published early this week suggest that Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has decided to join Real Madrid, MARCA are reporting today that Monaco want €80 million to let the Frenchman go, a fee that Madrid are not willing to pay.

Monaco are aware of the fact that Real Madrid have money ready to be spent after the Kylian Mbappe fiasco, but Los Blancos just don’t want to spend that much on Tchouameni this summer. In this context, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain seem to be still in the race for the young midfielder (at least according to this report from MARCA) and it will be interesting to se if Real Madrid and Monaco can reach an agreement.

Tchouameni has become Madrid’s priority for this upcoming transfer window, as Los Blancos are looking to find a young, natural backup for Casemiro. The Frenchman has impressed all season long yet Los Blancos have decided not to spend €80 million on his signing.