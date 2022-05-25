Ceballos: “Going to the Premier League has made me more physically and tactically complete.”

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos gave an interview to Radio Marca today where he spoke about several topics, including: his big injury, current playing time, future, Kylian Mbappe, and a ton more. We’ve included the Real Madrid relevant quotes below:

Champions League final

“We have been lucky enough to win LaLiga several days ago and we have been able to focus on Liverpool early. That is a point in our favour, they have competed and had problems with Van Dijk or Thiago’s injury. Due to competition and calendar, they arrive a little more worn down, but we know them and with this team you can’t trust anything.”

Kylian Mbappe’s decision

“We respect his decision and that has been Paris. The most important thing for a player is to feel important and supported, if he has chosen to stay it is because he feels that way with his teammates and fans. He is a great player and his contract was ending, something that never It happens, but it hasn’t affected us internally. I’m not going to tell you not to talk, but there is a Champions League final, for some players it will be their fifth, the same as other clubs throughout their history”

Carlo Ancelotti saying he should play him more

“I imagine he says it because he sees me training, I am one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. He has placed his trust in me when I have been available and people have seen that I am capable to play for Real Madrid. I’m excited to go further”

His future

“I have one year left on my contract, we haven’t talked about it anymore, neither about renewing nor offers. There is a very important game left and then we’ll talk”

His 5-month injury

“It has been the worst 5 months of my life. My ankle did not respond to me. I tried to play the final with a bad medical report where they told me that I had an injury of 2-3 weeks where only the ligament was affected

“Well, no. When I arrived in Madrid it turned out that I had a fracture of the talus, a bone that supports a great deal of body weight. The doctors told me that if I had played 20 more minutes after the two infiltrations, I would no longer be able to play football. The recovery has has been expensive, with treatment in Barcelona, ​​a physio who has gone out of his way for me, external people... I have to thank everyone that there is no trace left”

What he learned in the Premier League

“Going to the Premier League has made me more physically and tactically complete. My coaches help me and I think that in recent games a better version of me has been seen at Real Madrid”

On not having the support of the Bernabeu in the final

”The best game we have played was in London, against Chelsea. We played the final on a neutral ground, with 50% of the people in our favor who are going to carry us on wings, Liverpool He has great fans, but we are calm”