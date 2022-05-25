Luis Diaz: “I had always dreamed of a Champions League Final, especially with a team like Real Madrid”

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz says it feels like a dream playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on Saturday during Liverpools’ Media Day on Wednesday afternoon.

“I had always dreamed of it [Champions League Final], especially with a team like Real Madrid. I’m living a dream. I want to try to take advantage of these moments and be happy.”

He took the opportunity to give some praise to Real Madrid as a team and to some of its individual players as well.

“We know what Real Madrid has, the great team it is, the experience it has. We are going to counteract what they are going to do. I really like Karim [Benzema], Vinícius, Toni Kroos too.”

Diaz was confident that Liverpool will give their best effort against Real Madrid in Paris. He was steadfast that he is going to take advantage of any mistake Los Blancos make during the match.

“It’s a match that has to be played minute by minute. In which we are going to give 100%. I know that if they give me the opportunity I will go out and take advantage of it, as I have always done.”