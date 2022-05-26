Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 0 - 4 Barcelona; Processing A Bitter Ending To A Complicated Season

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

Why this game was different from the UWCL quarter-finals 1st leg

Whether there was anything Real Madrid could’ve done differently to alter the outcome

The incredible fluidity of Barcelona’s midfield

Why Madridistas had hope pre-match

How Mariona prevented Real Madrid’s old defensive strategy from working

Why Lyon’s player-to-player marking scheme functioned well unlike Madrid’s

The impact of Oshoala

Misa’s great saves

Aitana doing Engen’s job in build-up

Why Nahikari replaced Esther at halftime

Madrid’s puzzling defense on the set-piece for Barça’s third goal

Claudia Pina’s great performance

Cardona showing up on a #rossellout Twitter space

Toril’s justification for not playing Asllani and Cardona

Why Madrid should’ve given Asllani and Cardona a better send-off in their final game

Where the club’s relationships with these two players broke down

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)