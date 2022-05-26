Managing Madrid Podcast: Champions League Final Preview

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, hosted by Kiyan Sobhani, comes in two parts.

Part One (Joshua Sexton of the Anfield Wrap)

How much better is Liverpool now compared to their 2018 team?

Liverpool’s European DNA

Their latest squad updates and expected XIs

And more.

Part Two (Ryan O’Hanlon of ESPN)

Will Liverpool press from the start, or will they be more conservative?

Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final

Who does an open game benefit more?

How do Liverpool react when Real Madrid’s ‘bench mob’ arrives in the second half?

Liverpool’s bench

The difference between Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino

How Liverpool changes if Thiago doesn’t play

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Ryan O’Hanlon (@rwohan)

Josh Sexton (@jsexton24)