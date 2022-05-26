Ceferin: “Real Madrid nor anyone will tell UEFA what to do”

In an interview with BBC, UEFA president Aleskander Ceferin responded to the backlash over the Kylian Mbappe transfer, defended the enforcement of the FFP, and more. Here are the most relevant quotes below.

“UEFA has financial fair play rules that are quite strict,” Ceferin said. “Whoever respects our rules is welcome to play in our competitions; whoever does not respect the rules will not.

“Look, neither Real Madrid nor anyone will tell UEFA what to do. They are outraged from one point of view and, as far as I know, their offer was similar to [PSG’s] offer.”

Ceferin also said that he has no problem with state-backed clubs.

“I’ve said it many times and I’ll say it again, give me an argument why they shouldn’t own a club,” the UEFA president said. ”If you say the clubs belong to the fans, don’t you think the other English clubs have owners? They have owners from the United States, some from the Middle East, they have owners from England. So it’s exactly the same situation. I’m really tired of these accusations without concrete foundations,”