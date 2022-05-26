Fran Garcia: “My dream would be to return to Real Madrid”

Former Real Madrid Castilla left-back Fran Garcia has made huge strides during the 2021-2022 season with Rayo Vallecano. Garcia is rumored to be a target for Real Madrid this summer, as Los Blancos will be interested in adding some depth to the left-back spot. Garcia talked to AS in an interview and reviewed his season while also sharing some thoughts about his future.

“I’m very honest and I’ve always said it. My dream would be to return, I wish I could have that opportunity, but right now I have to focus on my current team. I will give everything on the field as I’ve done before,” said Garcia.

Garcia is 22 years old and Real Madrid still own 50% of his rights, something which would make his return easier.

“We will have to see what happens and make a decision. When you leave Madrid it is a little bit scary because it can be tough away from Real Madrid. It’s a bubble there and it’s easier for your career to go badly away from Madrid. But sometimes I think about it and I realize that I’m here because I earned it, I don’t have to change anything,” he explains.

It will be interesting to see if Madrid decide to go after Garcia considering that Los Blancos will add Rudiger in the transfer window, something which could potentially move Alaba to the left-back spot. If that’s the case, Alaba and Mendy would be enough for Madrid to face the season, so Garcia’s return wouldn’t be that likely.