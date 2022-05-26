Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League Final against Liverpool

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s Champions League Final against Liverpool.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

As usual in a game of this magnitude, the whole squad is traveling to Paris for the game. That means that Carlo Ancelotti will have to make some decisions with his roster before the game, as he won’t be allowed to have all his players sitting on the bench.

David Alaba has been training with the squad for the last few days and appears to be more than ready for the Final, but Ancelotti will surely want to have some defenders on his bench just in case something happens to him.

Real Madrid are expected to land in Paris later this Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Date: 05/28/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.