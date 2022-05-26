Morientes: “In a final, you cannot say there is a favorite”

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes says he sees no favorite in the coming Champions League Final on Saturday during a panel at MARCA Sport Weekend.

“In a final, you cannot say that there is a favorite. We all know that Liverpool is a tremendous team, full of great players and it is difficult to say who is the favorite. I played eight years at Madrid, two at Liverpool, my heart is white. I’ll take both shirts, and if Liverpool wins something I’ll celebrate.”

Morientes is no stranger to Champions League Finals as he won three while at Real Madrid and was a runner-up with Monaco in 2004. He says Real have an advantage coming into the match because Liverpool will be looking to bury the team based on their historical success in the tournament.

“Madrid’s way of arriving distresses the rivals a bit, and that is the plus of Madrid. Liverpool will come in saying: ‘Madrid has a lot of history’. And thinking: ‘We have to bury them well because of how they got here.’”