Antonio Pintus has become a mythical-like figure in Real Madrid circles. He is renowned for his ability to get the team in the best shape possible and was a direct request of Zinedine Zidane during his first tenure. Under Pintus in 206/2017, the team demonstrated their elite fitness levels on a weekly basis, including in the final vs Juventus. After a season riddled with injuries in 2020/2021, Florentino Perez made it his priority to have Pintus return and become a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s staff. In a recent interview ahead of the UEFA Champions League final with Jugones de La Sexta, Pintus talked about his methods.

”Every time he [Florentino Perez] sees me, he tells me: ‘We give them [the players] a hard time, right?’ When he called me to come back he told me: ‘I want a team with a lot of intensity’. And I told him not to worry,” Pintus revealed.

When asked what exactly is the Pintus method, the trainer was clear: ”It’s the method that adapts to different teams and different needs. Push players to the limit, but with respect. I know they hate me sometimes.”

To conlcude the interview Pintus was asked about the viral video of Modric’s cry after the comeback against City, when he said “At the top, Pintus method!”. Antonino Pintus was honored and said, “It was something incredible.”