Managing Madrid Podcast: Assessing the Tchouameni situation (and more)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Who will retire first, Toni Kroos or Luka Modric?

- Toni Kroos’s future in media

- Christopher Nkunku — good signing? What’s the tactical fit?

- Future of state owned clubs

- The Aurelien Tchouameni situation

- When did Kylian Mbappe change his mind, if ever?

- Is Bernardo Silva a realistic option? *

- Would Paulo Dybala be a good fit?

- And more.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)